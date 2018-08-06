Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Market 2018 ! Grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 2470 million US$ in 2023, from 2140 million US$ in 2017

Automotive Stabilizer Bar is part of automotive suspensions which helps reduce the automotive body roll of a vehicle during fast cornering or over road irregularities. It connects opposite wheels together through short lever arms linked by a torsion spring.

Generally, one automotive installs one unit, which mainly locates in the front axis. In addition, some high-end cars may install two units.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Stabilizer Bar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request For Sample Report @ https://globalinforesearch.biz/report/global-automotive-stabilizer-bar-market/38593/#requestforsample

The automotive stabilizer bar industry is relatively concentrated, the production of top ten manufacturers account about 60% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and China.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China, In Europe, transnational companies, like ZF TRW and Sogefi, are the leading manufactures in this area. As to China, Huayu has become the leader of China domestic manufactures.

China is also the largest consumer of automotive stabilizer bar. In 2015, the consumption of automotive stabilizer bar is about 25700 K Units in China; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 25%. India has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of a automotive stabilizer bar in the South Asia region.

The worldwide market for Automotive Stabilizer Bar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 2470 million US$ in 2023, from 2140 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ZF TRW

Chuo Spring

Sogefi

Huayu

Mubea

AAM

Thyssenkrupp

DAEWON

NHK International

Yangzhou Dongsheng

Wanxiang

Tata

Kongsberg Automotive

SAT

ADDCO

Tower

SwayTec

Tinsley Bridge

Fawer

Dongfeng

TMT（CSR）

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solid

Hollow

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Access Full Report @ https://globalinforesearch.biz/report/global-automotive-stabilizer-bar-market/38593/

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Stabilizer Bar market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Stabilizer Bar Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Stabilizer Bar, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Stabilizer Bar, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Stabilizer Bar, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Stabilizer Bar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Stabilizer Bar sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Sales Manager

Phone: (201) 465-4211

Email: sales@globalinforesearch.biz

Web: globalinforesearch.biz