Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market 2018 Valued at 180 million US$ in 2017 and Will reach 600 million US$ by the end of 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 15.9% During 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market status and forecast, categorizes the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

An autonomous mobile robot (AMR) is a robot that performs behaviors or tasks with a high degree of autonomy. The AMR relies on autonomous navigation where no wires, tape, GPS or other navigation markers are required. Its laser guidance system assures precise navigation, obstacle avoidance and human safety. The drive-around mapping with laptop adjustments enables fast and easy route updates and additions.

The demands placed on the functionality of autonomous robotic systems are significantly higher compared to conventional industrial robots. The aim is that mobile systems operate autonomously in unknown and dynamic environments to fulfill their assigned tasks. For this purpose, it is essential to explore and model the environment in a suitable way. The information gathered by sensors has to be combined to allow for an accurate positioning. In addition, the perceived surroundings have to be consolidated in an exact map representation. Having acquired this knowledge, the robot is able to plan an optimal collision-free path to a given goal and to perform complex handling tasks.

Autonomous mobile robots are largely more cost-efficient compared to human labor, which allows for a greatly expanded list of economically feasible services. This is because most of the currently demanded services were originally offered with the cost of human labor in mind, rather than creating an affordable robot. It is also important that a single operator can manage multiple robots at the same time. Thanks to modern communication technologies, the robots’ performance can be controlled remotely. In the near future, the service market is expected to experience drastic changes, due to the increased availability of mobile robots. Soon, the most economically attractive and advantageous use for the autonomous robots will be seen in the tailor-made tasks based in the reality of our increasingly robotized global environment and its emerging brand-new markets.

Request For Free Sample Copy: https://genmarketinsights.com/report/global-autonomous-mobile-robots-market-research-report-2018/41530/#requestforsample

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Autonomous Mobile Robots market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Swisslog (KUKA)

Omron Adept

Clearpath Robotics

Vecna

Mobile Industrial Robots

SMP Robotics

Cimcorp Automation

Aethon

Locus Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Aviation Industry Corporation

Savioke

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

AMRs with SLAM

AMRs without SLAM

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospitals and Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Warehouse

Others

Get Full Access of Report: https://genmarketinsights.com/report/global-autonomous-mobile-robots-market-research-report-2018/41530/

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Autonomous Mobile Robots capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Autonomous Mobile Robots manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Autonomous Mobile Robots are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Autonomous Mobile Robots Manufacturers

Autonomous Mobile Robots Distributors/Traders/Wholesaler

Autonomous Mobile Robots Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Autonomous Mobile Robots market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Contact Us:

Mark Stone

Sales Manager

Phone: (201) 465-4211

Email: sales@genmarketinsights.com

Web: www.genmarketinsights.com