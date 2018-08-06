Global BabyNes Market 2018 Valued at 390 million US$ in 2017 and Will reach 5100 million US$ by the end of 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 38.0% During 2018-2025

This report studies the global BabyNes market status and forecast, categorizes the global BabyNes market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

BabyNes is a beverage machine by Nestle that makes infant formula from single-use capsules, similar to Nestle’s Nespresso. BabyNes® capsules help prevent oxidation and loss of active ingredients.

BabyNes® capsules technology helps ensure a freshly reconstituted formula with the optimal nutrients for you and your baby at every preparation.

Nestle BabyNes is a startup of the Nutrition division of Nestle, the world’s largest food company. Nestle created BabyNes based on breast milk. BabyNes consists of a high-tech machine and a range of completely new baby nutrition formulas that are suitable for children up to 3 years of age. BabyNes also offers different services that provide parents with all information they need.

After launching in Switzerland in 2011 and France in 2012, Nestle BabyNes has rapidly expanded internationally, introducing the system in China, Hong Kong, and the United States. This expansion fueled the need for a centralized, multilingual customer management platform, fully integrated with BabyNes’ internal systems to provide a comprehensive and coherent service to consumers regardless of location or language spoken.

Presently, only Nestle produces BabyNes and sells under two brands, Wyeth and Gerber. The total BabyNes market size was about 388 million USD in 2017.

The issues limiting development of BabyNes includes the promotion of breast milk as well as the luxury price of BabyNes. Although there are some argues on BabyNes, its market keeps increasing fast.

The global BabyNes market is valued at 390 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 5100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Gerber

Wyeth

Nestle

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Capsule

Machine

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

1 Month

2 Month

3-6 Months

7-12 Months

13-24 Months

25-36 Months

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global BabyNes sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key BabyNes manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BabyNes are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

BabyNes Manufacturers

BabyNes Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

BabyNes Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the BabyNes market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

