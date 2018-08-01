Global Bath Towel Market 2018 ! Grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 14100 million US$ in 2023, from 9820 million US$ in 2017

Bath Towel is a towel used to dry the body in the bathroom.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bath Towel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe is the largest consumption region and the consumption has great relationship with the local economic level. With the development of economic, the penetration is higher and higher in the developing countries; this is the main feature of consumption growth rate.

The price is rising due to the labor and raw material, the price is 3.57 USD per Pcs, the gross margin is downstream, and the gross margin is about 20% in 2015.

Asia is the largest supplier of bath towel, Europe has the largest import ratio and Asia has the largest export ration. The bath towel factory has the trend of moving to the Southeast Asia from the developed countries.

The worldwide market for Bath Towel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 14100 million US$ in 2023, from 9820 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Welspun

Trident Group

1888 Mills

Loftex

Grace

WestPoint Home

SUNVIM

Sanli

Kingshore

Springs Global

Avanti Linens

Uchino

Canasin

EverShine

Venus Group

QiQi Textile

Noman Group

Alok Industrie

Mtcline

American Textile Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cotton Bath Towel

Bamboo Fiber Bath Towel

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Hotel

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Bath Towel market.

Chapter 1, to describe Bath Towel Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Bath Towel, with sales, revenue, and price of Bath Towel, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Bath Towel, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Bath Towel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bath Towel sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

