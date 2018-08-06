Global Biometric Systems Market 2018 ! Grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Biometrics is the science and technology of measuring and statistically analyzing biological data. In information technology, biometrics usually refers to technologies for measuring and analyzing human body characteristics such as fingerprints, eye retinas and irises, voice patterns, facial patterns, and hand measurements, especially for authentication purposes.

A biometric system is a technological system that uses information about a person (or other biological organism) to identify that person. Biometric systems rely on specific data about unique biological traits in order to work effectively. A biometric system will involve running data through algorithms for a particular result, usually related to a positive identification of a user or other individual.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Biometric Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The main consumption regions are concentrated in the USA domestic. The biometric system modules’ consumption has great relationship with the downstream consumer distribution. Currently, the west has the largest market share.

The price has been declining continuously; the average price is about 5.08 USD per Unit in 2015. The gross margin is about 21.74% in 2015.

In the future, the biometric system modules will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and import and export will increase.

The worldwide market for Biometric Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Apple (AuthenTec)

Synaptics

HID Global Corporation

M2SYS

Secugen

IrisGuard

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fingerprint Identification

Facial Recognition

Voice Identification

Vein Recognition

Iris Recognition

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Biometric Equipment

Other

