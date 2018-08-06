Global Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) Market 2018 ! Grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 2850 million US$ in 2023, from 1980 million US$ in 2017

Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) is an innovative, high capacity, lower cost public transit solution that can significantly improve urban mobility. This permanent, integrated system uses buses or specialized vehicles on roadways or dedicated lanes to quickly and efficiently transport passengers to their destinations, while offering the flexibility to meet transit demand. BRT systems can easily be customized to community needs and incorporate state-of-the-art, low-cost technologies that result in more passengers and less congestion.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The bus rapid transport systems is relatively concentrated, the production of top eight manufacturers account about 80% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Latin America and China.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Latin America and China, In Latin America, transnational companies, like Volvo and Volkswagen, are the leading manufactures in this area. As to China, Yutong and JINLONG have become the leader of domestic manufactures.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more countries focus on traffic congestion especially in underdevelopment regions that have fast economic growth and potentially public transit consumption, the need of bus rapid transport systems will increase.

The worldwide market for Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 2850 million US$ in 2023, from 1980 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Volvo

Volkswagen

Yutong

JINLONG

Macropolo

Daimler

Qingnian

Tata

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Diesel

Alternate Fuel

EV

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Used in Urban Areas

Used in Countryside

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT), with sales, revenue, and price of Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

