Global Erosion Control Blankets Market 2018 ! Grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2023, from 77 million US$ in 2017

Erosion control blankets are used to prevent surface erosion and accelerate the establishment of vegetation. Typically, blankets are intended for applications like slope protection, channel and ditch linings, reservoir embankments and spillways, culvert inlets and outfalls, levees and riverbanks, etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Erosion Control Blankets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Erosion control blankets provide a mechanically stabilized form of immediate cover, functioning as a barrier against both the detachment and transportation phase of erosion process until vegetation or reinforced vegetation assume this function.

In the Global Erosion Control Blankets market, straw blanket is the main product in the market with lower price while Coir Blanket and Excelsior Blanket are occupying more and more market share. In addition, the blanket made from mix materials is also becoming more and more popular.

The worldwide market for Erosion Control Blankets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2023, from 77 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Propex

Contech Engineered Solutions

American Excelsior

NAUE

Tensar Corporation

Western Excelsior

ABG Geosynthetics

ErosionControlBlanket

L & M Supply

RMB Hydroseeding

Hongxiang

BonTerra

East Coast Erosion

Cherokee Manufacturing

Terrafix

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Straw Blanket

Coir Blanket

Excelsior Blanket

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Slope Protection

Channel Protection

Reservoir Embankments

Others

