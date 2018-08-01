Global Gypsum Board Market 2018 top Players – Saint Gobain, VANS Gypsum, Sherlock Industries, USG Boral, Lafarge, Shreenath Gyptech

Gypsum board is the generic name for a family of panel products that consist of a noncombustible core, composed primarily of gypsum, and a paper surfacing on the face, back and long edges. Gypsum board is one of several building materials covered by the umbrella term “gypsum panel products.” All gypsum panel products contain gypsum cores; however, they can be faced with a variety of different materials, including paper and fiberglass mats.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Gypsum Board in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Gypsum board is often called drywall, wallboard, or plasterboard. It differs from other panel-type building products, such as plywood, hardboard, and fiberboard, because of its noncombustible core and paper facers. When joints and fastener heads are covered with a joint compound system, gypsum wall board creates a continuous surface suitable for most types of interior decoration.

For industry structure analysis, the Gypsum Board industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The six producers account for about 70% of the revenue market.

The worldwide market for Gypsum Board is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Saint Gobain （India）

VANS Gypsum

Sherlock Industries

USG Boral （India）

Lafarge （India）

Shreenath Gyptech

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Regular Gypsum Board

Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board

Fire Resistant Gypsum Board

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

