Global Hydro Turbine Generator Unit Market 2018 ! Grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 8940 million US$ in 2023, from 7320 million US$ in 2017

Hydro Turbine Generator Unit Market Research Report 2018 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2023

Hydro turbine generator unit is refers to the generating equipment which converts hydro-energy into electrical energy. It is the main power equipment to generate electric energy in hydropower plants. Hydro turbine generator unit mainly consist of the hydro turbine and generator. The role of the turbine is to transform the energy of water into mechanical energy that will make the generator spin. The generator transforms the mechanical energy into electricity.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hydro Turbine Generator Unit in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The major production regions of hydro turbine generator unit products are China, North America, South America and Europe, which accounted for more than 80 % of global total. The major output regions are also those areas. Among of these regions, South America and China are the largest regional of new installed capacity, while Europe and North America is mainly used for upgrade of old equipment.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese hydro turbine generator unit Industry has been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world. Otherwise, except for Harbin Electric and Dongfang Electric, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countries’ companies.

The worldwide market for Hydro Turbine Generator Unit is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 8940 million US$ in 2023, from 7320 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Andritz

Alstom(GE)

Voith

Toshiba

Harbin Electric

Dongfang Electric

Power Machines

Hitachi Mitsubishi

IMPSA

Zhefu

CME

BHEL

Tianfa

Gilkes

Tianbao

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pelton Turbine

Turgo Turbine

Crossflow Turbine

Francis Turbine

Kaplan Turbine

Diagonal Turbine

Tubular Turbine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Impulse Turbines

Reaction Turbines

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hydro Turbine Generator Unit market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hydro Turbine Generator Unit Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hydro Turbine Generator Unit, with sales, revenue, and price of Hydro Turbine Generator Unit, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hydro Turbine Generator Unit, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hydro Turbine Generator Unit market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydro Turbine Generator Unit sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

