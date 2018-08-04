Global Marine Biotechnology Market 2018 ! Valued at 3740 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 4600 million USD by the end of 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2017 and 2023

Recent research analysis from Globalinforesearch.biz with title Marine Biotechnology Market Research Report 2018 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2023

Marine biotechnology is an innovative field of research in science and engineering that encompasses the use of marine bioresources for a multitude of applications, including the production of food, fuel, materials or specific, often bioactive, compounds and may contribute to green growth and sustainable industries and prosperous communities.Marine biotechnological advancements have already resulted in some successes in diverse fields, including human health, pharmacology, fisheries, environmental recovery or restoration, food and cosmetics industries, agriculture and chemistry. Examples of applications resulting from biotechnological developments include the use of (micro- and macro-) algae for the production of biofuels and the production of marine-derived polysaccharides, which are one of the most abundant renewable biomaterials found on land and in the oceans.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Marine Biotechnology market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Marine Biotechnology market by product type and applications/end industries.

Marine biotechnology is the industrial, medical or environmental application of biological resources from the sea. Since the marine environment is the most biologically and chemically diverse habitat on the planet, marine biotechnology has, in recent years delivered a growing number of major therapeutic products, industrial and environmental applications and analytical tools.

According to the report, the marine biotechnology market is still in its infancy and the boundaries for its quantification are indistinct since some of the marine biotechnology applications involve the use of non-marine bioresources.

Marine Biotechnology can make an increasingly important contribution towards meeting societal challenges and supporting economic recovery and growth, by delivering new knowledge, products and services.

The global Marine Biotechnology market is valued at 3740 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 4600 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Marine Biotechnology.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Marinova

NEB

BiotechMarine

GlycoMar

Marine Biotech

Nofima

Sams

Aquapharm

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Marine Animal Technolog

Marine Plant Technology

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Fine Chemical

Nutritional Supplements

