Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Market 2018 ! Grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Marine energy or marine power (also sometimes referred to as ocean energy, ocean power, or marine and hydrokinetic energy) refers to the energy carried by ocean waves, tides, salinity, and ocean temperature differences. The movement of water in the world’s oceans creates a vast store of kinetic energy, or energy in motion. This energy can be harnessed to generate electricity to power homes, transport and industries.

This report focuses on the Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The year 2015 represented a significant milestone for the sector from a policy standpoint, with the publication of the Blue Energy Communication, the establishment of the Ocean Energy Forum and the European Technology and Innovation Platform for Ocean Energy (TIP). The announcement of the awards for the second NER 300 call has seen the number of ocean energy arrays expected to be deployed in European waters by 2018 or earlier rising to five. On the other hand, forecasts of expected ocean energy capacity by 2020 have been further reduced, due to the slow technological progress of the sector and difficulties in attracting funds and financing. The slow growth of the sector and delays in the formation of the market have forced key developers and OEMs to either downsize or withdraw their interest in developing ocean energy technology.

The ocean energy market is still in its infancy, and whilst foundations for its growth have been put in place, the sector seeks to further prove the reliability of its technology moving towards demonstration of pre-commercial arrays. A number of key developments have been seen in 2014 to ensure the establishment of ocean energy markets in Europe and worldwide, including:

• About 30 tidal and 45 wave energy companies are currently at an advanced stage of technological development, with a number of technologies nearing pre-commercial array demonstration and others deploying full-scale prototypes in real-sea environments.

• Europe could see up to 40 MW of tidal installed capacity by 2018, and 26 MW of wave energy capacity, if proposed and awarded projects go ahead and reach financial close.

• The deployment of the first tidal energy array is expected for 2016 in the UK, with MeyGen becoming the first ocean energy project to reach financial close. The tidal sector has seen an increased participation of OEMs in the development of technology and in promoting tidal farms across Europe; however, the costs and reliability of technologies will be paramount in assuring further developments. The development of second- and third-generation tidal technologies is opening up possibilities for cost reduction as well as deployments in low-energy-density water.

• The development of wave energy technologies is lagging behind that of tidal energy. However, deployment projects are currently taking place in Europe, the US and Australia. The sector is, however, seeing intensified collaboration to identify common PTO solutions.

• OTEC and salinity gradient technologies are developing demonstration plants. A 10 MW OTEC plant has been awarded funds through NER 300, whilst a 50 kW salinity gradient pilot-plant began operation in the Netherlands.

The worldwide market for Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

