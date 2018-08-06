Global Mens Underwear Market Outlook 2018 – 2025

This report studies the Men’s Underwear market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Men’s Underwear market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request For Free Sample Copy: https://genmarketinsights.com/report/global-mens-underwear-market-research-report-2018/41498/#requestforsample

The major players in global Men’s Underwear market include

Fruit of the Loom

Hanesbrands

PVH

Fast Retailing

Jockey International

American Eagle

ThreeGun

Septwolves

Gunze

Aimer

Calida

Cosmo-lady

Iconix

Nanjiren

HUGO BOSS

Wacoal

Triumph

Dolce&Gabbana

Pierre Cardin

Huijie

Tommy John

Duluth Trading

2(X)IST

GUJIN

Mundo Unico

Byford

Saxx

MeUndies

Stonemen Underwear

PSD Underwear

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Men’s Underwear in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

ME&A

Get Full Access of Report: https://genmarketinsights.com/report/global-mens-underwear-market-research-report-2018/41498/

On the basis of product, the Men’s Underwear market is primarily split into

Briefs

Trunk

Boxers

Thongs

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Supermarket

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Others

Contact Us:

Mark Stone

Sales Manager

Phone: (201) 465-4211

Email: sales@genmarketinsights.com

Web: www.genmarketinsights.com