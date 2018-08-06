Global Mobile POS Systems Market 2018 ! Valued at 170 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 510 million USD by the end of 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 20.0% between 2017 and 2023

A mobile POS (mobile point of sale) is a smartphone, tablet or dedicated wireless device that performs the functions of a cash register or electronic point of sale terminal (POSint-of-sale terminal).

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Mobile POS Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile POS Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

In recent years, the demand for electronic payment has been growing and the demand of faster speed of payment has been growing as well. This trend has made the demand of Mobile POS Systems become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Mobile POS Systems Device, Chinese domestic Mobile POS Systems has become more mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortened compared with the imported Mobile POS Systems Device.

Although the market competition of Mobile POS Systems is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Mobile POS Systems and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global Mobile POS Systems market is valued at 170 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 510 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile POS Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Square

Ingenico

iZettle

Intuit

Payleven

PayPal

Adyen

CHARGE Anywhere

VeriFone Inc

PAX

Newland

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Card Reader

Chip-and-PIN Reader

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Restaurant

Hospitality Industry

Other

