Global Penetration Testing Market 2018 Size Was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% During 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Penetration Testing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Penetration Testing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
A penetration testing, colloquially known as a pen test, is an authorized simulated attack on a computer system, performed to evaluate the security of the system. The test is performed to identify both weaknesses (also referred to as vulnerabilities), including the potential for unauthorized parties to gain access to the system’s features and data, as well as strengths, enabling a full risk assessment to be completed.
The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to become the largest revenue generating region for penetration testing vendors in 2018. This is mainly because in the developed economies of the U.S. and Canada, there is high focus on innovations obtained from research and development and technology. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the penetration testing market. The growth in this region is primarily driven by the growing adoption of web- and mobile-based business applications.
In 2017, the global Penetration Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Acunetix (UK)
Checkmarx (U.S.)
Cigital, Inc. (U.S.)
Contrast Security (U.S.)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)
IBM (U.S.)
Netsparker Limited (UK)
Portswigger Ltd. (U.S.)
Qualys, Inc. (U.S.)
Rapid7, Inc. (U.S.)
Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.)
Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)
Veracode (U.S.)
Whitehat Security (U.S.)
Wireshark (U.S.)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network penetration testing
Web application penetration testing
Mobile application penetration testing
Social engineering
Wireless penetration testing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Government and defense
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Penetration Testing in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Penetration Testing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Penetration Testing Manufacturers
Penetration Testing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Penetration Testing Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Penetration Testing market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
