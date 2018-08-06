Global Penetration Testing Market 2018 Size Was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% During 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Penetration Testing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Penetration Testing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A penetration testing, colloquially known as a pen test, is an authorized simulated attack on a computer system, performed to evaluate the security of the system. The test is performed to identify both weaknesses (also referred to as vulnerabilities), including the potential for unauthorized parties to gain access to the system’s features and data, as well as strengths, enabling a full risk assessment to be completed.

The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to become the largest revenue generating region for penetration testing vendors in 2018. This is mainly because in the developed economies of the U.S. and Canada, there is high focus on innovations obtained from research and development and technology. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the penetration testing market. The growth in this region is primarily driven by the growing adoption of web- and mobile-based business applications.

In 2017, the global Penetration Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Acunetix (UK)

Checkmarx (U.S.)

Cigital, Inc. (U.S.)

Contrast Security (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Netsparker Limited (UK)

Portswigger Ltd. (U.S.)

Qualys, Inc. (U.S.)

Rapid7, Inc. (U.S.)

Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.)

Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Veracode (U.S.)

Whitehat Security (U.S.)

Wireshark (U.S.)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network penetration testing

Web application penetration testing

Mobile application penetration testing

Social engineering

Wireless penetration testing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Government and defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Others

