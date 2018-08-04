Global Peony Market 2018 ! Grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2023, from 440 million US$ in 2017

Recent research analysis from Globalinforesearch.biz with title Peony Market Research Report 2018 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2023

Peony is a flowering plant in the genus Paeonia, the only genus in the family Paeoniaceae. Peony varieties with huge, double flowers will be the focal point of the garden when they bloom in early summer. Single-flowered types are more subtle and combine well with other perennials. Flower colors include pink, red, white, and yellow, and the plants grow 18 inches to 3 feet tall, depending on the variety. Peonies make an attractive low hedge. However, they can take up to 3 years to mature, and don’t perform well in hot summer climates.

Request For Sample Report @ https://globalinforesearch.biz/report/global-peony-market/38715/#requestforsample

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Peony in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, the Netherlands peony occupy the absolute position, but the next few years there will be some change in the situation, his market will gradually be swallowed by other countries, especially China and the United States.

Although the Peony market is fire, but because they need high technology to storage and transport, meanwhile with high inspection standards, if cannot supported by the facilities, research do not recommended for new manufacturers to enter the field.

The worldwide market for Peony is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2023, from 440 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Arcieri’s Peonies

Kennicott

Adelman Peony Gardens

Castle Hayne Farms

Alaska Perfect Peony

Third Branch Flower

Pivoines Capano

Warmerdam Paeonia

3 Glaciers Farm

Echo Lake Farm

Meadowburn Farm

Spring Hill Peony Farm

Joslyn Peonies

Maple Ridge Peony Farm

Chilly Root Peony Farm

Simmons Paeonies

English Peonies

Heze Peony Lotus Horticulture

Zi Peony

Shenzhou Peony

Shaoyaomiao

APEONY

GuoSeTianXiang

Yongming Flowers

Zhongchuan Peony

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Paeonia Suffruticosa

Paeonia Lactiflora

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Domestic Field

Business Field

Access Full Report @ https://globalinforesearch.biz/report/global-peony-market/38715/

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Peony market.

Chapter 1, to describe Peony Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Peony, with sales, revenue, and price of Peony, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Peony, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Peony market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Peony sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Sales Manager

Phone: (201) 465-4211

Email: sales@globalinforesearch.biz

Web: globalinforesearch.biz