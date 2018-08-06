Global Range Hood Market 2018 ! Grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Range hood is a kind of kitchen appliance used for the purification of kitchen environment. This product is a device containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Range Hood in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The concentration degree of range hood industry is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, Italy and USA. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly headquarter in Italy, Germany and USA.

In China, the manufactures mainly located in Guangdong, Zhejiang and Shandong province. The gap between big, small and medium-sized company is expanding. But there is a mutual trend that all manufactures are moving towards to higher end market.

Many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in China too. Elica (Italy) Fab is in Zhejiang, Siemens (Germany) has three plants. Some company like Elica usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, in China, there is Zhejiang PUTI; In India, there is Elica PB India Private Limited; In Japan, there is ARIAFINA.

The worldwide market for Range Hood is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Range Hood market.

Chapter 1, to describe Range Hood Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Range Hood, with sales, revenue, and price of Range Hood, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Range Hood, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Range Hood market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Range Hood sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

