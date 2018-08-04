Global Smart PV Array Combiner Box Market 2018 ! Grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.0% over the next five years, will reach 600 million US$ in 2023, from 320 million US$ in 2017

Recent research analysis from Globalinforesearch.biz with title Smart PV Array Combiner Box Market Research Report 2018 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2023

In a large solar photovoltaic (PV) array, multiple solar modules are connected in series in a string to build the voltage up to proper levels for the inverter. Multiple strings of solar modules are then combined together in parallel to multiply the string output currents to higher levels for input into the inverter.

The smart PV combiner box is a device that combines the output of multiple strings of PV modules for connection to the inverter, support surge and overcurrent protection, and monitoring single-string current and voltage, surge protective device and breaker condition of PV array. It is typically used in the larger commercial and utility scale PV power plants (greater than 500kW).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart PV Array Combiner Box in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

PV combiner box is widely used in large-scale grid-connected PV system, in order to reduce the cable cost between PV modules and inverter, to make it easy to install and maintain and also to improve the reliability. Monitoring and maintaining the electrical connections can help insure a high reliability and long lasting field installation.

In PV smart solutions, the smart PV array combiner box product is a low concentration industry and almost sales as accessories for PV inventors. Smart PV combiner box belongs to niche product in PV power solution with a small market scale.

In 2016, major demand was accounted 40.09 % from China. Other major demand is expected from emerging markets of India, Americas and MEA.

Smart PV array combiner box demand is applied in residential, non-residential and utility. As of 2016, utility application of the smart PV array combiner box is the largest segment market with a market share of 75.96 percent.

The worldwide market for Smart PV Array Combiner Box is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.0% over the next five years, will reach 600 million US$ in 2023, from 320 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

DC Smart PV Combiner Box

AC Smart PV Combiner Box

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Non-Residential

