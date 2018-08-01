Global Smart Shoes Market 2018 ! Grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.9% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2023, from 77 million US$ in 2017

Smart Shoes are embedded with sensors that can detect your walking data and can be controlled via smartphone. The shoes use that information to offer tips on improving users` fitness regimen or locations and other information.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Shoes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In recent years, the demand for technology has been growing and the intelligent products have been even more popular. This trend has made the demand of Smart Shoes become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Nike was the largest producer of smart shoes in the world in 2014 while Adidas was the second because they developed smart shoes earlier. For China market, Li-Ning works with Xiao Technology to develop the smart shoe industry fast and has acquired success to become the largest manufacturer in 2015. Other Chinese technology companies enter the market like Yunduo, ADNL. They major in positioning shoes for children which can be predicted to be popular in future market.

The worldwide market for Smart Shoes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.9% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2023, from 77 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nike

LiNing

Adidas

ANDL

Ducere Technologies

Yunduo

361 sport

Under Armour

Daphne

Stridalyzer

Digitsole

B-Shoe

PUMA

Salted Venture

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Step counting shoes

Positioning shoes

Navigation shoes

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adults

Children

Old People

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Smart Shoes market.

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Shoes Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Shoes, with sales, revenue, and price of Smart Shoes, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Smart Shoes, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Smart Shoes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Shoes sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

