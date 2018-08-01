Global Soil Moisture Monitoring System Market 2018 ! Grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2023, from 79 million US$ in 2017

A Soil moisture monitoring comprises testing the soil for its water content or for its ability to have water extracted through being squeezed by plant roots (known as soil suction or soil moisture tension) in order to better assess how much or little water is required, in order to avoid wastage.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Soil Moisture Monitoring System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As international economic situation is complicated, China’s economy is developing rapidly. Global and Chinese Soil Moisture Monitoring System market demand will maintain steady growth. Global CAGR capacity growth rate in 2015 is 13.92%. Chinese growth rate is 16.38%.

Although the competition of Soil Moisture Monitoring System industry is fierce, it can still be estimated that the the Soil Moisture Monitoring System market is postitive. Soil Moisture Monitoring System market is in a prime stage, especially in developing countries.

Although sales of Soil Moisture Monitoring System brought a lot of opportunities, the research group recommends the new entrants with finance but without technical advantage and downstream support should not enter into the Soil Moisture Monitoring System field.

Agriculture and research industry is developing rapidly in developing countries; the development of the construction industry leads to the rapid development of the Soil Moisture Monitoring System market in developing countries in recent years.

The technology continue making progress and the Soil Moisture Monitoring System manufacturing cost also keeps decreasing. In recent years, the price of the Soil Moisture Monitoring System will slightly falls.

Finally, we tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Soil Moisture Monitoring System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2023, from 79 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Campbell Scientific

IMKO

DELTA

ADCON

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

McCrometer

Lindsay

Eco-Drip

Isaacs & Associates

Skye

CHINA HUAYUN GROUP

Hebei Fei Meng electric Technology

FORTUNE FLYCO

JIANGSU RADIO SCIENTIFIC INSTITUTE

Jinzhou Sunshine Technology

TOOP

ZHONETI

BAOTAI

FRT

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

FullStop System

Tensiometers System

Granular Matrix Sensors System

Capacitance System

Other System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Sandstorm Warning

Environmental protection

Other Fields

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Soil Moisture Monitoring System market.

Chapter 1, to describe Soil Moisture Monitoring System Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Soil Moisture Monitoring System, with sales, revenue, and price of Soil Moisture Monitoring System, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Soil Moisture Monitoring System, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Soil Moisture Monitoring System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Soil Moisture Monitoring System sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

