Global Tobacco Pipe Market 2018 Valued at 76 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 77 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% During 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Tobacco Pipe market status and forecast, categorizes the global Tobacco Pipe market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Tobacco pipe is a device specifically made to smoke tobacco. It comprises a chamber (the bowl) for the tobacco from which a thin hollow stem (shank) emerges, ending in a mouthpiece (the bit). Pipes can range from very simple machine-made briar models to highly prized hand-made artisanal implements made by renowned pipe makers, which are often very expensive collector’s items. Pipe smoking is the oldest known traditional form of tobacco smoking.

Tobacco pipe is a device specifically made to smoke tobacco. The whole tobacco market is dominated by cigarettes, pipe tobacco market is not large, which results in the small market for pipes, compared with the whole tobacco industry.

The tobacco pipe can be divided into the various types, according to its materials, such as briar, meerschaum, corn cob, clay as well other types. Among those types, briar type is the most preferred one by smokers. In 2017, briar type pipe accounted for 46.14% market share.

Global sales of tobacco pipe mainly concentrates in Europe and USA. In 2017, 1142 K Units tobacco pipes were sold. 45.14% tobacco pipes went into Europe and 30.86% were purchased by USA.

The global Tobacco Pipe market is valued at 76 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 77 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Briar Type

Meerschaum Type

Corn Cob Type

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

＞60 Years Old

18-60 Years Old

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Tobacco Pipe sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Tobacco Pipe manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tobacco Pipe are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

