Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market 2018 ! Grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 12300 million US$ in 2023, from 10100 million US$ in 2017

Waste-to-Energy (WTE) technology utilizes Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) to create electric and heat energy through various complex conversion methods
WTE technology provides an alternative source of renewable energy in a world with limited or challenged fossil reserves.
MSW is considered a source of renewable energy because it contains a large amount of biological and renewable materials.
WTE (Waste-to-Energy) is the process of generating energy in the form of electricity and/or heat from the primary treatment of waste. WTE is a form of energy recovery. Most WTE processes produce electricity and/or heat directly through combustion, or produce a combustible fuel commodity, such as methane, methanol, ethanol or synthetic fuels.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Waste-to-Energy Technologies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The classification of Waste-to-Energy Technologies includes Thermal Technologies and Biochemical Reactions. The proportion of Thermal Technologies in 2015 is about 97.3%.
Europe region is the largest supplier of Waste-to-Energy Technologies, with a waste treat share nearly 48.8% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Waste-to-Energy Technologies, enjoying waste treat market share about 20.2% in 2015.
Europe is the largest energy generate place, with energy generate market share nearly 44% in 2015. Following Europe, North America and China are also both the large energy generate place with the energy generate market share of 27.4% and 11.5%.
The worldwide market for Waste-to-Energy Technologies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 12300 million US$ in 2023, from 10100 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- Covanta
- Suez
- Wheelabrator
- Veolia
- China Everbright
- A2A
- EEW Efw
- CA Tokyo 23
- Attero
- TIRU
- MVV Energie
- NEAS
- Viridor
- AEB Amsterdam
- AVR
- Tianjin Teda
- City of Kobe
- Shenzhen Energy
- Grandblue
- Osaka City Hall
- MCC
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Thermal Technologies
- Biochemical Reactions
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Power Plant
- Heating Plant
- Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market.
Chapter 1, to describe Waste-to-Energy Technologies Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Waste-to-Energy Technologies, with sales, revenue, and price of Waste-to-Energy Technologies, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Waste-to-Energy Technologies, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Waste-to-Energy Technologies market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Waste-to-Energy Technologies sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
