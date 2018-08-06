Global Webcams Market 2018 ! Grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.5% over the next five years, will reach 15100 million US$ in 2023, from 6040 million US$ in 2017

A webcam is a video camera that feeds or streams its image in real time to or through a computer to computer network. When “captured” by the computer, the video stream may be saved, viewed or sent on to other networks via systems such as the internet, and email as an attachment. When sent to a remote location, the video stream may be saved, viewed or on sent there. Unlike an IP camera (which connects using Ethernet or Wi-Fi), a webcam is generally connected by a USB cable, or similar cable, or built into computer hardware, such as laptops.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Webcams in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In 2015, global Webcam total production reached 128679 K units. China and Japan were the major production regions, which accounted for 50% and 11% respectively.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 169.0% of average growth rate. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of webcam consumption.

Finally, we tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Webcams is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.5% over the next five years, will reach 15100 million US$ in 2023, from 6040 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Logitech

Microsoft

Hp

D-Link

Lenovo

Philips

Ausdom

KYE Systems Corp(Genius)

Motorola

NEXIA

Kinobo

Teng Wei Video Technology Co.

A4Tech

TeckNet

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

USB ports

Wireless

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Common network chatting

Video conference

Remote medical

Automobile

Others

