Israeli cyber researchers detect WhatsApp flaw that lets hackers access chats in one of the most popular social messaging applications.

An Israeli multinational provider of software and hardware products for IT security – CheckPoint said on Wednesday Aug 8 the vulnerability gives a hacker the possibility ‘to intercept and manipulate messages sent by those in a group or private conversation’ and in addition ‘create and spread misinformation’.

The report of the defect comes as the Facebook-possessed organization is going under expanding examination as a mean of spread of deception and misinformation because of its notoriety and convenience for sending messages to groups.

A month ago, the application declared limits to forwarding messages following threats by the Indian government to make a move after in excess of 20 individuals were butchered by crazed hordes in the wake of being blamed for kid grabbing and different violations in viral messages coursed fiercely on WhatsApp.

“We carefully reviewed this issue and it’s the equivalent of altering an e-mail to make it look like something a person never wrote,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

The application noted it has just recently limited the on sending content, labelled the forwarded messages, and rolled out a progression of improvements to amass talks so as to handle the challenge of falsehood.

WhatsApp, which was founded in 2009 and obtained by Facebook in 2014, said that during the start of the year, it had in over of 1.5 billion users who exchanged 65 billion messages for every day.

WhatsApp added, “This claim has nothing to do with the security of end-to-end encryption, which ensures only the sender and recipient can read messages sent on WhatsApp.”