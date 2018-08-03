Perseid meteor shower 2018 showcases the fact that they are the most favored meteor shower of the year and in 2018 they will break the record. At the Perseid’s zenith this month onlookers should be able to watch about 60-70 meteors per hour but in the explosion years the rate can be between 150-200 meteors an hour.

The meteor shower’s zenith will be perceptible both the nights of Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 12-13, Cooke said but for enhanced perceptibility he is disposed this year to bend towards the night of Aug. 12-13 for the better show.

Cooke also said that this year it will be a near new moon. It will be visible a crescent which indicates that it will be set prior to show getting advance succeeding midnight. The moon is properly illuminated for the Perseids this year, and that will be the litmus test for the Perseids to be probably the best shower of 2018 for people who want to go out and view it. They are abundant in fireballs therefore it will be a great adventure to watch.

Earth will transit through the path of comet swift Tuttle from July 17 to Aug. 24 with the shower at its zenith, when the Earth passes through the most concentrated, dustiest area taking place on August 12. That means you will observe most meteors near that peak, but you can still see some action in the sky, from the prominent meteor shower before or after that point.