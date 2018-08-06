Spaceflight all set for Falcon 9 launch. Spaceflight reported Aug. 6 that it’s starting last arrangements for a committed Falcon 9 launch in the not so distant future conveying more than 70 smallsats for an assortment of business, government and instructive clients.

The SSO-A ‘SmallSat Express’ dispatch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 speaks to the biggest rideshare mission to date on an American dispatch vehicle. The Falcon 9, propelling from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, will put 71 little satellites into sun-synchronous circle.

“We’re definitely seeing some demand in the small launch vehicle space. We’ve been working with those providers to help them round out their offerings. They’re easier to fill, certainly. At the various different price points, it makes it easier to get a mission together.”

president of the Seattle-based launch services company, Curt Blake said in a latest interview that ‘We’re beginning the integration process’. A portion of the satellites will be coordinated into the general payload stack at the organization’s offices, with the rest being done at the dispatch site.

“Customers come to us because they want to have a portfolio of launch options that spreads their risk portfolio out among a bunch of different launch providers. The launch providers are coming to use when they have some excess capacity and asking us to help fill out a mission to make it more profitable.”

Blake said of the SSO-A mission, “It’s a really big undertaking. “I think it’s going to change what people think is possible with rideshare and showcase our technical capabilities to make big missions come together.”