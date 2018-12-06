Global Drone Analytics Market to Grow at a CAGR over 30.12% from 2018-2025

Researchstore.biz launched a study titled “Global Drone Analytics Market by Type(On-Premises, On-Demand), Solution(End to End Solutions, Point Solutions), Industry (Agriculture & Forestry, Construction, Insurance, Mining & Quarrying, Utility, Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Scientific Research), Application(Thermal Detection, Geolocation Tagging, Aerial Monitoring, Ground Exploration, Volumetric Calculations, 3D Modelling, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa)” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global drone analytics market is expected to grow from USD 1.15 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.47 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 30.12% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Major drivers that fuel the growth of drone analytics market are:

Growing demand for drone analytics in commercial applications

Rising demand for sophisticated industry-specific analytical solutions

Rise in capital investments for the development of drone softwares

Integration of the internet of things (IoT) in drones

Market Summary:

The drone analytics is used by enterprises to collect, manage, and analyse aerial data. This data gathered on a larger scale and processed to unprecedented levels for obtaining detailed information that is further used as actionable information. The automation of drones helps in completing business tasks across various industries and in addition, helps administrators to analyse the data gathered with the assistance of the analytics platform. Furthermore many of the research organizations and companies are integrating new technologies with drones to provide more enhanced drone data services. Growing demand for sophisticated industry-specific analytical solutions and for sophisticated industry-specific analytical solutions is anticipated to drive drone analytics market:

Increasing demand for drone analytics in commercial applications and increasing capital investments for the development of new and advanced drone software are the key driving factors for the drone analytics market. In addition, growing demand for sophisticated industry-specific analytical solutions will lead in growth of drone analytics market in a couple of years. The lack of skilled pilots and strict airspace regulations may limit the growth of market. However, incorporation of the internet of things (IoT) in drones is expected to boost the Drone Analytics market over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global drone analytics market is segmented on the basis of type solution, industry, application, and regions.

Construction segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 35.53% over the forecast period

Industry segment includes agriculture & forestry, construction, insurance, mining & quarrying, utility, telecommunication, oil & gas, transportation, and scientific research. Construction segment is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing use of drone analytics to track the progress of construction activities and use of drones to carry out inspection, aerial monitoring, etc. are the key factors to drive the demand of construction segment.

3D modelling segment held the largest market share of 28.13% in 2017.

Application segment covers thermal detection, geolocation tagging, aerial monitoring, ground exploration, volumetric calculations, 3D modelling, and others. 3D modelling segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR as drone analytics enables 3D modelling to help companies operating in construction and mining & quarrying industries to optimize their workflow using drone analytics. This has increased the market share of 3D modelling segment.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market share of approximately 32.11% in 2017.

The global drytics solutions from the countries such as China, India, and Japan is the major factor that led to the growth of drone analytics market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players for drone analytics market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Aerovironment Inc., Elbit Systems, Ltd., Parrot SA, 3D Robotics Inc., BAE Systems, Inc., The Boeing Company, SAAB AB, Thales Group, Textron Inc., Viatechnik, Pix4d, Kespry, Optelos, Huvrdata, Airware, DroneDeploy, Delta Drone, Esri, and Sentera.

Drone Analytics market is segmented into the following submarkets:

Drone Analytics Market by Type:

On-Premises

On-Demand

Drone Analytics Market by Solution:

End to End Solutions

Point Solutions

Drone Analytics Market by Industry:

Agriculture & Forestry

Construction

Insurance

Mining & Quarrying

Utility

Telecommunication

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Scientific Research

Drone Analytics Market by Application:

Thermal Detection

Geolocation Tagging

Aerial Monitoring

Ground Exploration

Volumetric Calculations

3D Modelling

Others

Drone Analytics Market by Regions:

NORTH AMERICA

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

EUROPE

Germany

France

Sweden

Netherlands

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

ASIA-PACIFIC

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

SOUTH AMERICA

Brazil

Rest of South America

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Customization of the Report:This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@researchstore.biz), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.