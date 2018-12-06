Global Drug Screening Market to Grow at a CAGR over 11.87% from 2018 to 2025

Researchstore.biz launched a study titled “Global Drug Screening Market By Product & Services(Drug Screening Products, Drug Screening Services), Sample Type (Urine, Breathe, Oral Fluid, Hair, Other), End User (Workplace, Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies, Drug Treatment Centers, Pain Management Centers, Schools and Colleges, Hospitals, Individual Users, Drug Testing Laboratories), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa)” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global drug screening market is expected to grow from USD 5.45 Billion in 2017 to USD 10.21 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.87% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Major drivers that fuel the growth of drug screening market are:

Growing drug & alcohol consumption

Government rules for drug and alcohol testing

Presence of government funding in major markets

Regulatory approvals & product launches and services

Market Summary:

Drug screening is used to check the presence of alcohol in human body. This screening is done using various methods such as blood tests, urine test, or any other medical check-ups. The process of drug screening devices has improved due to introduction of new technologies that offers the users precise and accurate results. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, there are about 5% of the global adult population that has consumed the banned drugs at least once in their lifetime. This percentage is being increasing continuously and due to this governments are initiating the use of drug screening in public, corporate workplace, rehabilitation centers, and other places. This rules of the government and organizations has increased the drug screening market.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://researchstore.biz/report/global-drug-screening-market/71562/#requestforsample

Increasing number of smart homes and rapid explosion of multifunctional devices is anticipated to drive Drug Screening market:

Growing drug & alcohol consumption, enforcement of stringent laws, mandating drug and alcohol testing, and regulatory approvals & product launches and services are the key driving factors for the Drug Screening market. In addition, presence of government funding in major markets will lead to the growth of drug screening market in a couple of years. Ban on alcohol consumption in several Islamic countries and prohibition of workplace drug testing in some countries may limit the growth of market. However, emergence of fingerprint-based drug screening and oral fluid testing is expected to boost the drug screening market over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global drug screening market is segmented on the basis of product & services, sample type, end user, and regions.

Analytical instruments segment anticipated to reach market share of 34.13% during the forecast period

Drug Screening Products segment includes analytical instruments, rapid testing devices, and consumables. The analytical instruments are sub segmented into immunoanalyzers, chromatography instruments, and breathalyzers. Analytical instruments segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing alcohol consumption and drunk driving cases, stringent government laws mandating drug and alcohol testing are the key factors to drive the demand of analytical instruments segment.

Oral fluid is expected to grow with highest CAGR of 14.01% over the forecast period

Sample type segment is divided into urine, breathe, oral fluid, hair, and others. Oral fluid is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The preference for oral fluid samples is increasing because of the convenient collection method, no specific requirement for sample collection, and low risk of sample adulteration.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market share of approximately 28.41% in 2017. Growing consumption of illicit drugs, the availability of government funding to curb drug addiction, and presence of laws supporting drug screening were some of the factors that led to the growth of drug screening market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players for drug screening market include Alere, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Biorad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and, Express Diagnostics International Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, OraSure, Alfa Scientific Designs, Psychemedics, CRL, and SureHire.

Drug screening market is segmented into the following submarkets:

Drug Screening Market by Product & Services:

Drug Screening Products Analytical Instruments Immunoanalyzers Chromatography Instruments Breathalyzers



Fuel-Cell Breathalyzer Semi-Conductor Breathalyzer Other Breathalyzers



Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Device



Drug Testing Cups Dip Cards Drug Testing Cassettes



Oral Fluid Testing Devices Consumables Assay Kits Sample Collection Devices Calibrators & Controls Other

Drug Screening Services

Drug Screening Market by Sample Type:

Urine

Breathe

Oral Fluid

Hair

Other Samples

Drug Screening Market by End User:

Workplace

Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies

Drug Treatment Centers

Pain Management Centers

Schools and Colleges

Hospitals

Individual Users

Drug testing Laboratories

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://researchstore.biz/report/global-drug-screening-market/71562/

Drug Screening Market by Regions:

NORTH AMERICA

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

EUROPE

Germany

France

Sweden

Netherlands

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

ASIA-PACIFIC

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

SOUTH AMERICA

Brazil

Rest of South America

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Do Inquiry Before Buying: https://researchstore.biz/report/global-drug-screening-market/71562/#inquiry

Customization of the Report:This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@researchstore.biz), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.