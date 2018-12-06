Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR over 27.94% from 2018 to 2025

Researchstore.biz launched a study titled “Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market by Equipment (Light Source, Mirrors, Mask, Others), Light Source (Laser Produced Plasmas (LPP), Vacuum Sparks, Gas Discharges), End User (Integrated device manufacturers (IDM), Foundry), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa)” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems market is expected to grow from USD 1.57 Billion in 2017 to USD 11.26 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 27.94% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Major drivers that fuel the growth of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems market are:

Trend of Miniaturization

Reduced complexity and cost

Volume manufacturing compatible technology

Market Summary:

Extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems enables to have smaller featured devices providing the power and high productivity and also stores information. The EUVL systems consist of condenser multilayer mirrors, multilayer object, and projection multilayer mirrors that helps in generation of the light. These systems helps in producing microchips that support 10 GHz clock speeds. EUVL framework offers advanced settling force and high efficiency which are the real drivers that help in flooding the development of extreme ultraviolet lithography. These systems uses ultraviolet light source and lenses to focus the light.

Trend of miniaturization and reduced complexity and cost is anticipated to drive extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems market:

Trend of miniaturization and reduced complexity and cost are the key driving factors for the extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems market. The increasing price of EUVL systems may limit the growth of market. However, rapid explosion of advanced packaging market is expected to boost the extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems market over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) Systems market is segmented on the basis of equipment, light source, end user, and regions.

Light source segment anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 30.10% over the forecast period

Equipment segment includes light source, mirrors, mask, and others. Light source segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing demand of light based on laser produced plasmas (LPP) and vacuum sparks are the key factors to drive the demand of light source segment.

Integrated device manufacturers (IDM) segment held the largest market share of 53.11% in 2017.

End user segment covers integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundry. Integrated device manufacturers (IDM) segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR as extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) system companies are investing funds in R&D for the development of EUVL which will boost the market share of IDM segment.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of approximately 32.67% in 2017. Increasing adoption of EUVL and increasing start-ups in semiconductor electronics manufacturing in the region are some of the factors that led to the growth of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems market include SML, Canon Inc., Intel Corporation, Nikon Corporation, NuFlare Technology Inc., Samsung Corporation, SUSS Microtec AG, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), Ultratech Inc., Carl Zeiss, Toppan Printing, and Vistec Semiconductor Systems.

Extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems market is segmented into the following submarkets:

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market by Equipment:

Light Source

Mirrors

Mask

Others

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market by Light Source:

Laser Produced Plasmas (LPP)

Vacuum Sparks

Gas Discharges

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market by End User:

Integrated device manufacturers (IDM)

Foundry

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market by Regions:

NORTH AMERICA

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

EUROPE

Germany

France

Sweden

Netherlands

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

ASIA-PACIFIC

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

SOUTH AMERICA

Brazil

Rest of South America

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

